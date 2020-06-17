Truckload Of Dirt Falls On Driving Instructor’s Car In Luqa, Smashing Rear Window

د . إAEDSRر . س

A car in Luqa had its rear window destroyed and was totally covered in dirt this morning after a nearby truck’s dirty load went flying.

No one was hurt in the freak accident this morning. It is understood that the car, which is a driving instructor’s car, was nearby the truck at around 9.15am in Aviation Road in Luqa.

For some reason, the truck’s cargo of dirt became unplaced and fell on the car, damaging it extensively, and also making it very dirty.

After it was confirmed that no one was hurt, workers from the cleansing department were called to assist in cleaning up the messy accident.

Photos: TVM

Comments
