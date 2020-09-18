Truck Overturns And Three People Hospitalised After Floriana Collision

Three people have been hospitalised after a traffic incident in Floriana.

The accident, which occurred at around 10am this morning in Triq il-Kurċifiss in Floriana, led to a truck overturning and another vehicle being left damaged.

One vehicle was driven by a 60-year-old from Mellieha with a 57-year-old female passenger. The other vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old from Żejtun who had a 20-year-old male passenger from Marsaxlokk.

The two younger men and the female passenger have been hospitalised following the accident, though police were unable to confirm their condition.

Cover photo: TVM

