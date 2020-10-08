Trio Jailed 23 Years For Robbing Migrant’s Savings And Dragging Him Under Car

A trio of robbers is facing 23 years in prison after robbing a migrant and his friends’ wages, punching him in the face, and dragging him under a car.

The perpetrators, John Mifsud, Noel Borg, and Leanne Chalbi, are facing ten years, seven years, and six years in prison respectively, MaltaToday reported.

On 22nd November 2018, Lamin Jammeh, the victim, was showering at his Marsa residence, i.e. a garage converted from a stable, when someone knocked on his door.

As Jammeh opened, Borg asked him if he wanted to buy a phone. Whilst Jammeh declined, Chalbi slipped inside. The victim asked them to leave, threatening to call the police when Borg punched him in the face and damaged his teeth.

Jammeh’s residence, located in Triq is-Serkin, housed another five people.

Once they made their way in, Chalbi got her hands on a suitcase containing around €4,000 in wages. This belonged to Jammeh and his roommates.

Jammeh refused to let go of the suitcase – even as Borg and Mifsud beat him up. Nonetheless, he managed to run to the car where Chalbi was sat down on the passenger seat.

Borg and Mifsud followed him out and continued to beat him up as he grabbed onto the car’s passenger side door to stop it from driving off.

Mifsud nonetheless drove off, dragging Jammeh along for 60 meters. Whilst this went on, Jammeh’s left leg went under one of the wheels.

Jammeh eventually let go of the car and called the police.

Borg went on to give himself up to the police and all three perpetrators were arrested separately.

In court, a probation officer testified that Borg had been clean for 15 years and was working at Caritas but relapsed after the death of his mother.

Nonetheless, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech insisted that Borg’s crime revealed a cold indifference to other’s suffering and that he lacked remorse.

What do you make of this case?