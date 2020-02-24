د . إAEDSRر . س

Tributes Pour In For Late Social Activist Joe Bartolo Who Died At 68

Anti-poverty activist Joe Bartolo passed away yesterday at the age of 68.

Bartolo, known by many as ‘is-Sloopy’, was Chairman for Affordable Housing, but his impact on Maltese society was so much more than that. He was also the consultant for the Ministry for Social Accommodation and was a fond supporter of activist groups like Moviment Graffitti and the Anti Poverty Alliance.

Many took to social media to express their condolences to the late social justice activist…

including The Minister for Social Accommodation, Roderick Galdes.

NGO Anti-Poverty Forum Malta also offered their condolences.

As well as former editor of  It-Torċa, Sandro Mangion.

Mark Camilleri, the chairperson of the National Book Council, took to Facebook to pay his respect.

 

As well as sociologist, Michael Briguglio.

RIP is-Sloopy

