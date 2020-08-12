‘Treat Climate Change Like COVID-19,’ Young Maltese Activists Urge Government

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Malta organised a sit-in on the steps of Castille, urging the government to treat the climate crisis with the same urgency as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sit-in was held on Tuesday evening, with activists holding placards demanding climate action before delivering a speech in front of Castille.

With Malta falling behind on EU targets for renewable energy and carbon neutrality, the activists commented that climate change will be harder to tackle in the future.

“By continuing to procrastinate on climate action, it’s going to get even harder to tackle it in the future. This is an abandonment of political responsibility,” the activists said.