Travellers Coming From These Countries Must Produce A Negative COVID-19 Test Before Arriving In Malta

Travellers from certain countries will have to produce a negative COVID-19 swab test done up to three days prior to their arrival in Malta, according to the latest notice from the Ministry of Health.

This includes anyone coming from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Paris and Marseille in France, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, the Polish cities of Gdansk and Krakow, Porto in Portugal, Madrid, Barcelona and Girona in Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia and Belfast, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester or Newcastle in the UK.

Passengers arriving in Malta from any of the said countries who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

Last week Malta imposed stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid soaring figures of active cases.

Mask-wearing was made mandatory in all public areas as of last Saturday. There is one-week grace period before the new preventative measure is enforced with fines up to €100 for those found not wearing a mask.

An 11pm curfew on bars and restaurants was also announced.

Malta is set roll out rapid COVID-19 tests, which can deliver results in a matter of minutes, on 28th October. These tests will also be launched at the Malta International Airport.

Earlier today, a 68-year-old man became Malta’s 47th COVID-19 related victim. There were also 155 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the 1,600 mark.

This is the eighth consecutive day of triple-digit new cases.

What do you make of this?