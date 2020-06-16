Transport Minister Says Those Responsible For Faulty Ċirkewwa Concrete Will Pay, Blames GonziPN

Lovin Malta last Saturday exposed the fact that the passenger terminal built in 2012 was already deteriorating quickly due to inferior concrete used in the €10 million EU-funded project. The matter was never publicised by the current government which told Lovin Malta it was seeking an “amicable solution” with the contractor Charles ‘Ċaqnu’ Polidano, the architects Bezzina & Cole and the project managers Terracore Ltd.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the Nationalist administration of Lawrence Gonzi should be held responsible for the faulty concrete at the Ċirkewwa passenger terminal but did not explain why he kept the issue under wraps for two years.

“It looks like the Lawrence Gonzi administration is becoming synonymous with faulty concrete,” Borg stated, making reference to a similar case of faulty concrete at Mater Dei Hospital in 2015, which was heavily criticised by the Labour government.

The minister went on to say that both Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta have employed independent experts to investigate the concrete at the Ċirkewwa passenger terminal, so that “whoever is to be held responsible can pay”.

“Obviously there’s a government that should be held responsible too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour TV station One News reported that the terminal will need to be replaced.

