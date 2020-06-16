د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Transport Minister Says Those Responsible For Faulty Ċirkewwa Concrete Will Pay, Blames GonziPN

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the Nationalist administration of Lawrence Gonzi should be held responsible for the faulty concrete at the Ċirkewwa passenger terminal but did not explain why he kept the issue under wraps for two years.

Lovin Malta last Saturday exposed the fact that the passenger terminal built in 2012 was already deteriorating quickly due to inferior concrete used in the €10 million EU-funded project. The matter was never publicised by the current government which told Lovin Malta it was seeking an “amicable solution” with the contractor Charles ‘Ċaqnu’ Polidano, the architects Bezzina & Cole and the project managers Terracore Ltd.

“It looks like the Lawrence Gonzi administration is becoming synonymous with faulty concrete,” Borg stated, making reference to a similar case of faulty concrete at Mater Dei Hospital in 2015, which was heavily criticised by the Labour government.

The minister went on to say that both Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta have employed independent experts to investigate the concrete at the Ċirkewwa passenger terminal, so that “whoever is to be held responsible can pay”.

“Obviously there’s a government that should be held responsible too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour TV station One News reported that the terminal will need to be replaced.

What do you think of this?

READ NEXT: Man Covered In Blood Rushed To Mater Dei Following Heated Argument in Qormi Home

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK