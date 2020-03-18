Transport Malta Will Automatically Renew Vehicle Licenses Which Expire From End Of March Onwards

All vehicle license that expire from the end of this month onwards will automatically remain valid for “the following months” as long as they are covered by a valid insurance policy, Transport Malta has announced.

There will be no VRT tests for vehicles which require it to emend their license and indeed all VRT stations will close down immediately during this period. A valid insurance policy, which will be issued electronically by insurance firms, is still obligatory.

Transport Malta has taken these measures as part of a social distancing strategy to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The notice will remain valid until it communicates otherwise.