د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Transport Malta Will Automatically Renew Vehicle Licenses Which Expire From End Of March Onwards

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

All vehicle license that expire from the end of this month onwards will automatically remain valid for “the following months” as long as they are covered by a valid insurance policy, Transport Malta has announced.

There will be no VRT tests for vehicles which require it to emend their license and indeed all VRT stations will close down immediately during this period. A valid insurance policy, which will be issued electronically by insurance firms, is still obligatory.

Transport Malta has taken these measures as part of a social distancing strategy to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The notice will remain valid until it communicates otherwise.

READ NEXT: Contractor Arrested Over Fatal Collapse Of Miriam Pace’s Home Excavated Site Nearby Latest St Julian’s Collapse

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK