Transport Malta Revoke Decision To Suspend Driving Lessons, Just Four Days After Making It

Transport Malta has revoked its decision to suspend driving lessons with immediate effect, four days after the temporary ban was introduced.

The initial decision to suspend all driving lessons was introduced with the intent to minimise the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

However, earlier today, Transport Malta announced in a press release that it has revoked that decision.

“Transport Malta is also informing the public that the decision to suspend driving lessons is being revoked with immediate effect,” the organisation said.

“Driving lessons can resume but with added restrictive and enforced prevention measures which were announced a few days ago.”

Transport Malta also introduced new amendments to allow VRT stations to perform specific roadworthiness tests.