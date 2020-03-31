د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Transport Malta Revoke Decision To Suspend Driving Lessons, Just Four Days After Making It

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Transport Malta has revoked its decision to suspend driving lessons with immediate effect, four days after the temporary ban was introduced.

It didn’t take long for Transport Malta to backtrack on their decision to suspend all driving lessons which was only introduced last Saturday 28th March.

The initial decision to suspend all driving lessons was introduced with the intent to minimise the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

However, earlier today, Transport Malta announced in a press release that it has revoked that decision. 

Transport Malta is also informing the public that the decision to suspend driving lessons is being revoked with immediate effect,” the organisation said.

“Driving lessons can resume but with added restrictive and enforced prevention measures which were announced a few days ago.”

Transport Malta also introduced new amendments to allow VRT stations to perform specific roadworthiness tests.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Mandatory Screening To Be Introduced For All Passengers Boarding Gozo Channel

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK