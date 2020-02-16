Traffic Police Officers Who Resigned In Overtime Scandal Will Still Get Their State-Funded Pension: ‘It’s Just Another Racket’

Police officers in the traffic section who have resigned over their involvement in an overtime racket will still be entitled to their state-funded pensions, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Sources who spoke to Lovin Malta explained that resignations were the easy way out for officers who are facing dismissal over potential criminal acts. They would otherwise not be entitled to benefits usually made available for officers who have served for 25 years or more in ethical conduct.

“It’s just another racket,” sources said.

The scheme saw traffic officers make away with tens of thousands of euros by reporting for overtime for work they would not turn up for. There are also claims officers would collect ‘protection money’ from construction firms and misappropriate fuel.

Forty-one traffic police officers have been arrested. However, no one has been charged. So far four officers have resigned from their roles, including the traffic section’s superintendent Walter Spiteri.

Their resignations, it seems, shouldn’t even have been accepted. Article 15 of the Police Act clearly states that the Minister should not accept any resignations from a member from the police force if they are:

“The subject of disciplinary proceedings before the Public Service Commission, charged with a criminal offence or have rendered themselves liable to be dismissed or removed from the force.”

The scandal could see further resignations, with the traffic section’s Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cassar still occupying his role.

Cassar was promoted to his role in September 2018. Before him, the position was occupied by Mario Tonna who had resigned after being accused of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Michael Farrugia, who was Police Minister until a few weeks ago, has refused to shoulder political responsibility, even though he was also the Minister who introduced a policy which allowed people with a criminal record to join the police force.

The issue now threatens to spread to other sections of the police force, with sources already describing a workplace culture of omertà where money reigns supreme.