د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tower Crane Cable Snaps Over Birgu Maritime Museum

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A tower crane cable snapped over Malta’s Maritime Museum in Birgu this morning, causing a small concrete mixer to fall and damage two of the museum’s concrete roof beams.

The incident happened at around 8am this morning. Luckily, no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the company behind the construction project told Lovin Malta a mechanical failure had caused the incident.

“The minor damages caused have already been addressed through remedial works by the AX Construction team and in close collaboration with Heritage Malta,” the spokesperson said. “We work in a high-risk environment and although we always take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our workers and third parties, the reality is that we are always prone to accidents.”

Speaking to Lovin Malta, residents had raised concerns over the ongoing works to refurbish the Maritime museum, with today’s accident leading some to question safety conditions. However, no one was hurt in the incident and action was taken immediately to ensure the museum’s collection was not damaged and that the site was safe for work to resume.

What do you make of this incident?

READ NEXT: ElectroGas Will Not Make A Profit Until End Of Decade, Key Shareholder Reveals

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK