Tower Crane Cable Snaps Over Birgu Maritime Museum

A tower crane cable snapped over Malta’s Maritime Museum in Birgu this morning, causing a small concrete mixer to fall and damage two of the museum’s concrete roof beams.

The incident happened at around 8am this morning. Luckily, no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the company behind the construction project told Lovin Malta a mechanical failure had caused the incident.

“The minor damages caused have already been addressed through remedial works by the AX Construction team and in close collaboration with Heritage Malta,” the spokesperson said. “We work in a high-risk environment and although we always take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our workers and third parties, the reality is that we are always prone to accidents.”

Speaking to Lovin Malta, residents had raised concerns over the ongoing works to refurbish the Maritime museum, with today’s accident leading some to question safety conditions. However, no one was hurt in the incident and action was taken immediately to ensure the museum’s collection was not damaged and that the site was safe for work to resume.

