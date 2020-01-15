Tourism Ministry’s Greatest Challenge, Air Malta, Has Officially Been Moved To The Economy Ministry

Prime Minister Robert Abela has taken a major policy decision, moving Air Malta away from the responsibility of the Tourism Ministry and into the hands of the Economy Ministry.

Julia Farrugia Portelli has been promoted from parliamentary secretary of reforms to Tourism Minister, but her new job won’t include oversight over the national airline, long considered that ministry’s greatest challenge.

Instead, Air Malta will fall under the responsibility of Silvio Schembri, who has been promoted to Minister of the Economy, Investment and Small Business. The young Luqa MP was previously parliamentary secretary for the digital economy and financial services, where he spearheaded legislation to regulate blockchain and emerging technologies.

Former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and former Economy Minister Chris Cardona have both been left out of Abela’s Cabinet, with Cardona believed to have turned down the Prime Minister’s offer for a different portfolio.