د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tourism Ministry Terminates Konrad Mizzi’s €80,000 Consultancy Contract ‘With Immediate Effect’ Following Legal Advice

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Tourism Ministry has instructed the Malta Tourism Authority to terminate an €80,000-a-year consultancy contract awarded to former minister Konrad Mizzi.

In a statement released earlier today, the ministry stated that it had instructed the MTA to cancel the contract “with immediate effect”.

The decision comes after the government sought legal advice on the issue.

The consultancy contract had been awarded to Mizzi just two weeks after he resigned from his position as Tourism Minister.

This had caused quite the controversy, given that it came during a time when he stepped down amidst shocking investigation revelations, calls for resignation, and resignations by other key governmental figures such as former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri… who has since been implicated in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The ministry also noted that no payments had as yet been made Mizzi.

What do you make of this decision? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Lawrence Cutajar Pocketed Over €12,000 In Bonuses While Serving As Police Commissioner

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK