Tourism Ministry Terminates Konrad Mizzi’s €80,000 Consultancy Contract ‘With Immediate Effect’ Following Legal Advice

The Tourism Ministry has instructed the Malta Tourism Authority to terminate an €80,000-a-year consultancy contract awarded to former minister Konrad Mizzi.

In a statement released earlier today, the ministry stated that it had instructed the MTA to cancel the contract “with immediate effect”.

The decision comes after the government sought legal advice on the issue.

The consultancy contract had been awarded to Mizzi just two weeks after he resigned from his position as Tourism Minister.

This had caused quite the controversy, given that it came during a time when he stepped down amidst shocking investigation revelations, calls for resignation, and resignations by other key governmental figures such as former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri… who has since been implicated in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The ministry also noted that no payments had as yet been made Mizzi.

