د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli Checks Into Quarantine Following COVID-19 Test

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has gone into quarantine until next Saturday.

Farrugia Portelli took to Facebook earlier this morning to announce that she had gone into quarantine following a test for COVID-19 last night, which came out as negative.

“I’ve always been honest and I’d like to share something with you,” she said.

“Lat night I did a test for coronavirus. Health Authorities were informed that a person last week who in the same place I was and tested positive.”

“At 1 am, Prof. Charmaine Gauci informed me that the results were negative but that I should go into quarantine until next Saturday.”

Yesterday, three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. The total number of cases is now up to 21, with two people recovering from the virus.

Prime Minister Robert Also also announced last week a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days for everyone who travels to the island from overseas, regardless from which country. Everyone who is caught breaching this quarantine period will be subjected to a €1,000 fine.

Tag someone in quarantine

READ NEXT: Maltese Police Fine Two More People €1,000 Each For Violating Quarantine Rules

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK