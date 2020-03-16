Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli Checks Into Quarantine Following COVID-19 Test

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has gone into quarantine until next Saturday.

“I’ve always been honest and I’d like to share something with you,” she said.

“Lat night I did a test for coronavirus. Health Authorities were informed that a person last week who in the same place I was and tested positive.”

“At 1 am, Prof. Charmaine Gauci informed me that the results were negative but that I should go into quarantine until next Saturday.”

Yesterday, three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. The total number of cases is now up to 21, with two people recovering from the virus.

Prime Minister Robert Also also announced last week a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days for everyone who travels to the island from overseas, regardless from which country. Everyone who is caught breaching this quarantine period will be subjected to a €1,000 fine.