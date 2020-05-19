د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tourism Employees Still Entitled To Wage Supplement Even After Malta Eases COVID-19 Measures

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Those benefiting from the COVID-19 wage supplement in the tourism sector will continue to do so even after the relaxation of measures come this Friday.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli confirmed that individuals will still receive a wage supplement for as long as it is deemed necessary.

“I want to emphasise that this help isn’t going to stop this Friday with the new measures. They’ll be in place as we continue to evaluate the situation and trends as well as how the public responds,” she said.

According to the minister, 200,000 jobs were saved by the wage supplement – 20,000 of which worked in tourism industry.

Malta’s tourism industry was effectively shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with most people who worked in the industry receiving an €800 a month benefit.

Last night, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the easing of COVID-19 measures which includes the reopening of Malta’s tourism industry albeit with several restrictions in place.

The relaxed measures will take effect this Friday and include the re-opening of restaurants, hairdressers, beauticians as well as outdoor pools, lidos etc.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Malta Publishes Full List Of New Relaxed COVID-19 Measures For The Tourism Industry

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK