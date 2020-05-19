Tourism Employees Still Entitled To Wage Supplement Even After Malta Eases COVID-19 Measures

Those benefiting from the COVID-19 wage supplement in the tourism sector will continue to do so even after the relaxation of measures come this Friday.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli confirmed that individuals will still receive a wage supplement for as long as it is deemed necessary.

“I want to emphasise that this help isn’t going to stop this Friday with the new measures. They’ll be in place as we continue to evaluate the situation and trends as well as how the public responds,” she said.

According to the minister, 200,000 jobs were saved by the wage supplement – 20,000 of which worked in tourism industry.

Malta’s tourism industry was effectively shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with most people who worked in the industry receiving an €800 a month benefit.

Last night, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the easing of COVID-19 measures which includes the reopening of Malta’s tourism industry albeit with several restrictions in place.

The relaxed measures will take effect this Friday and include the re-opening of restaurants, hairdressers, beauticians as well as outdoor pools, lidos etc.

