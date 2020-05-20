Top Maltese Doctor Appointed Director Role At World Health Organisation

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Maltese doctor is now the Director of Country Health Policies & Systems at the World Health Organisation.

Natasha Azzopardi Muscat took to Facebook to announce a new chapter in her professional life.

Azzopardi Muscat is a senior lecturer at the Department of Health Services Management at the University of Malta as well as the President of the European Public Health Association and Board Member of the European Health Forum in Gastein.

She also has a background in public health and health services management and jointly leads the WHO Collaborating Centre on Health Systems and Policies in Small States at the University of Malta.

“I’m truly looking forward to working with ⁦‪Hans Kluge, ‬⁩EURO colleagues & my former networks in Malta & Europe⁦‪‬⁩ in this critically important time for health & humanity,” she said.

Azzopardi Muscat isn’t the only Maltese doctor to have risen to a prominent role within the WHO.

Earlier this year, Maltese physician Gauden Galea spearheaded a WHO investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic in China and lead a team of experts into the virus’ epicentre in Wuhan.

