‘Too Little Too Late’: Maltese Doctors To Proceed With Strike Despite New Mass Event Restrictions

Malta’s Medical Association (MAM) will proceed with industrial action despite the mass event restrictions announced earlier today.

MAM released this statement hours after Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that as of 8am tomorrow, events will be limited to one person for every four square metres of venue space.

“The Associations thanks Mr Fearne and Dr Gauci for their efforts,” the statement said, “but it is clear that the party promoters have had their way with the politicians, as this will not protect Maltese public at all.”

“MAM is reasonably informed that public health specialists were not consulted and have been presented with a fait accompli in which their advice was not sought.”

Only yesterday, MAM called for the permits of events involving more than 10 people to be withdrawn as of 3rd August, warning its members will only perform emergency duties unless its demands are met.

“It is not business as usual, but we are still in the middle of a global pandemic and the Maltese people deserve to be protected,” the statement concluded.

“MAM council will meet tomorrow morning to finalise the directives.”

