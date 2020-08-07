‘Too Early To Know If Schools Will Be Opened Or Not’, Chris Fearne Warns

It’s too early to know if schools will open this September, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne warned.

“But we know it’s essential that schools reopen in September. It’s essential for our children, their education and also for the economy because parents need to go to work,” he insisted in a press briefing today.

Fresh guidelines were published last week detailing three different scenarios for schools that vary according to how the COVID-19 situation in Malta progresses. Teachers and LSEs were asked to adapt their syllabus should all students return to schools come September, if attendance is alternating or if education must occur online for the new scholastic year.

While education minister Owen Bonnici was adamant that children would return come 28th September, the surge in active cases of COVID-19 places doubts on whether this will materialise.

