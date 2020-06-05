TONIGHT AT 7PM: Malta’s Traffic Officers Expose Web Of Deceit Behind Mass Arrests In First Tell-All Interview

Money laundering accusations, fines being forgiven for sexual favours and an organised fraudulent scheme… these were just some of the things dozens of Maltese traffic officers were told they were being investigated for back in February.

Over three months later, and charges still haven’t been brought against any of the officers. Now, the veteran officers are speaking out over what they call a cover-up to distract from a lack of a proper investigation into some key political persons in Malta.

Two officers put their careers on the line to speak publicly for the first time in a new tell-all interview which will be published at 7pm tonight on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

From what they’ve seen their superiors doing to ministers’ calls, taxpayer rackets and political interference, take a look at some of the more hidden and rotten secrets in Malta’s police corps.

