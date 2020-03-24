Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Officially Postponed Until Next Year

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been officially postponed to next year.

The organisers of the Olympic Games have agreed to a one-year postponement of the event due to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement,” Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Abe said to the press following an emergency conference between all stakeholders involved.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games was due to begin on 24 July.

The news will be disappointing for Maltese athletes who have been working tirelessly for a spot in the Olympics over the past few years.