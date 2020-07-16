To Fly Or Not To Fly? Malta International Airport Wants To Know How You Feel About Travelling During COVID-19

Malta International Airport has just released a survey in a bid to better understand how Maltese people feel about air travel and airport visits during these times.

The anonymous survey consists of a mere 12 questions and can be completed in just a couple of minutes. Check it out for yourself right here.

Malta International Airport is running this survey in a bid to keep restoring consumers’ confidence in air travel – and its already done a whole lot of stuff to make its premises safer than ever.

Its health and safety measures include, but are not limited to, the installation of nine thermal cameras, the reorganising of passenger journeys, and the implementation of rigorous cleaning schedules.

Giving Malta International Airport feedback about such matter will help it determine what other health and safety measures might need to be implemented to ensure guest comfort.

