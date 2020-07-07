Timothy Alden Elected As New Leader Of Partit Demokratiku

Timothy Alden has been elected as the new leader of the Partit Demokratiku following an annual general meeting held at the party’s headquarters last night.

Alden, who served as the interim leader for the party, was the only candidate to contest the position and has ambitions to build a new party by working side-by-side with Alternattiva Demokratika.

“The way forward is for active citizens to reverse the fragmentation in the country,” he said in a Facebook post.

“We must show people that there is hope for renewal, if we all stand up to be counted. We must set an example and remind all those who engage in it that politics is a duty, a responsibility and a sacrifice, not an indulgence. It should be about giving, not taking. The reward should be nothing more than the satisfaction that one did the right thing.”

Alden ends a lengthy process in the search of a new leader following the resignation of Godrey Farrugia and Marlene Farrugia.

The new executive committee for the Partit Demokratiku is as follows:

Leader – Timothy Alden

Deputy Leader – Raymond Azzopardi

General Secretary – Mark Zerafa

Public Relations Officer – Marcus Lauri

Treasurer – Carmel Asciak

Members – Melissa J. Bagley, Matthew Mizzi, Martina Caruana

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below