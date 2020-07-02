Timothy Alden Contesting PD Leadership In Hopes Of Creating A New Party With AD

Timothy Alden, Partit Demokratiku’s interim leader, has just announced that he will be contesting the leadership of Partit Demokratiku in hopes of creating a new party with Alternattiva Demokratika.

This statement was made ahead of Partit Demokratiku’s AGM, happening next Monday 6th July.

“My goal is to work side by side with Alternattiva Demokratika to create a home and a refuge for concerned citizens,” Alden said. “If talks succeed, we will build a new party, taking the best elements of both our existing ones.”

Discussions over the creation of a new third party first arose amid the political crisis last December. Now, Alden hopes to conclude said talk by next August.

Alden went on to comment about the issue of tribalism here in Malta when it comes to the two major parties.“The main parties have often refused to cooperate and have made terrible compromises to maintain a competitive advantage over each other,” he said.

In light of this, Alden puts forward Partit Demokratiku and its potential merger with Alternattiva Demokratika as “an opportunity to enjoy a partnership where we build something greater than the sum of our parts.”

He concluded his statement by making reference to Partit Demokratiku’s mission of bringing citizens together, “We have always been and remain determined to continue playing a fundamental role in a healthy democracy, in the interests of every citizen, regardless of their affiliation.”

