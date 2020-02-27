Times Of Malta Starts Printing At Competitor In Move That Sees ‘Death Of Offset Printing’

Times of Malta today officially ditched its own printing press and begun printing digitally at Miller, the publisher of rival newspaper The Malta Independent.

MaltaToday, the other English language newspaper, has also begun printing its newspapers at Miller, giving the publishing giant a virtual monopoly on newsprint on the island.

Times of Malta had invested millions in its Mriehel printing press which had been supplied by the company of disgraced former government Chief of Staff Keith Schembri. The deal had been struck by Times of Malta’s then managing director Adrian Hillman who had eventually been fired over an alleged secret business relationship with Schembri.

Digital printing allows for cheaper printing and smaller runs, but also affects the image quality.

PR consultant Malcolm J. Naudi wrote on Facebook: “Offset printing is dead. Without a by your leave, the last Maltese newspaper has gone digital. Here is today’s edition and yesterday’s.”

