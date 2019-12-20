Times Of Malta Sacks Ivan Camilleri Over Alleged Tip-Off To Yorgen Fenech The Day Before Arrest

Allied Newspapers have sacked Times of Malta journalist Ivan Camilleri after allegations emerged that he was the unnamed journalist who tipped of Yorgen Fenech the day before his attempted escape from Portomaso.

Malta Today reported that multiple sources have confirmed the sacking.

Yesterday, during the compilation of evidence against Fenech over his alleged involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Inspector Keith Arnaud revealed that he had discovered a potential tip-off from a journalist on Fenech’s mobile phone.

Facing questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is representing the Caruana Galizia family, Arnaud clarified that while he could not be completely certain over what was said, the content spurred Fenech to attempt to abscond. The name of the journalist was not revealed in the message.

Malta Today claims they are informed Yorgen Fenech sent a message to his uncle, Ray Fenech, naming a certain ‘Ivan’ who warned him of police interest.

Fenech was arrested by AFM patrol boats in the early hours of 20th November 2019, a moment that was captured by Lovin Malta.

“I will not comment. I will be fighting this unfair dismissal,” Camilleri told Malta Today.

The relationship between Malta Today and Camilleri has soured over recent months. In October, Malta Today’s Saviour Balzan published an article claiming that Camilleri had attempted to shoplift from Naxxar’s Valyou supermarket.

Camilleri lambasted Malta Today for the story, which he described as character assassination from Balzan, threatening legal action. However, it was Balzan who filed for libel against Camilleri.