Times Of Malta Officially Distances Itself From Former Senior Journalist Ivan Camilleri Following Yorgen Fenech Tip-Off Allegations

Allied Newspapers Limited, the mother company of national newspaper Times of Malta, has released an official statement confirming that they’ve sacked longtime senior journalist Ivan Camilleri.

“Allied Newspapers Limited confirms that it has terminated the employment of the Times of Malta senior journalist Mr Ivan Camilleri. This decision was taken after recent facts over a number of diverse issues were brought to the attention of the company. Allied Newspapers Limited wishes to make it clear that Mr Camilleri is therefore no longer a member of the editorial staff of the company,” they said in a statement today.

Camilleri’s dismissal comes after it was revealed that he might be the journalist that allegedly tipped off murder suspect Yorgen Fenech about his impending arrest.

It was this tip-off that seemingly spurred Fenech’s 5 am attempt to flee the country on his private yacht.

Malta Today claims they are informed Fenech sent a message to his uncle, Ray Fenech, naming a certain ‘Ivan’ who warned him of police interest.

Camilleri was known as a vociferous government critic, often taking the current administration to task over a variety of scandals and questionable deals. Camilleri started his career on NET TV, before moving onto TVM and then the Times of Malta.

However, he was caught shoplifting from a Naxxar Valyou in recent months, and today’s revelation that he might have been leaking sensitive police information to a murder suspect believed to have planned the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had raised many questions about his position.

