Three Youths Arrested For Beheading A Religious Statue In Wied Il-Għajn

Three young people have been arrested following acts of vandalism to two religious statues in Wied Il-Għajn family park.

Police say the three accused, a 19-year-old French man, 18-year-old English man and a 17-year-old girl beheaded a statue of Saint Anthony and broke off the head and arms of a statue depicting baby Jesus.

Investigations found the statue head of St. Anthony at the residence of the men, who are roommates.

The statues are protected under the Cultural Heritage Act.

Investigations are on-going.

