Three Women Charged With Prostitution Offences After Late-Night Operation In Ta’ Xbiex

Three women have been charged with prostitution offences by Malta’s police force after a late-night operation in Ta’ Xbiex.

Sliema district police officers were undergoing an inspection of Triq Ix-Xatt in the locality at roughly 00.15am this morning when they noticed a 54-year-old woman stopping by a number of cars and other individuals.

A man eventually handed over money to the woman and the two left the area. They were found engaging in sexual acts along Triq Ġużeppi Cali.

The police also saw two other women, aged 29 and 41, who were soliciting their services. They were also arrested and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

Malta has been debating the decriminalisation of sex work in the country over the last few years. However, the discussion was heating up before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island.

Some have called for full legalisation, while a number of NGOs, human rights groups and sex workers have backed decriminalisation with the government promising reform.

Prostitution itself is not illegal in Malta. However, it is illegal to live “off the immoral earnings of prostitution”, loitering with intent, and solicit. Keeping, managing, or receiving profits from a brother is also illegal.

