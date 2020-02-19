د . إAEDSRر . س

Three Students Hospitalised In Gozo After Ingesting Sleeping Pills

Three students were taken to Gozo General hospital after consuming sleeping pills in an incident in a secondary school in Rabat, Gozo this morning.

The Education Ministry confirmed the students had admitted to taking the sleeping pills, and police are investigating the circumstances that led to their hospitalisation.

The parents of the students rushed to hospital after they were informed of the situation. Since the incident, one of the students was discharged from hospital.

Two students remain in hospital and remain under observation.

What do you think of this incident?

