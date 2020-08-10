Three Person Due Diligence Panel Chosen For PN Leadership Race

A three-person panel has been chosen to oversee the due diligence process for the PN leadership race.

Antonio Ghirlando will be the panel’s chairperson, while Clyde La Rosa and Mario P. Galea will be the other two members.

Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia are the two candidates in the leadership race.

It could take up to six weeks for a new leader to be chosen, but many hope it will be concluded before then.

A leadership race was called after a series of votes among the PN parliamentary group, the PN executive council, and the PN general council.

Delia has faced major pressure ever since allegations over his relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech emerged. However, poor performances in the polls have also played a significant part.

Delia has also faced criticism within his personal life, while questions over his finances and alleged role in a Soho prostitution racket.

Meanwhile, little is known of Grech, but that could soon change as the race heats up.

