Three People Stabbed To Death In Central Glasgow In Suspected ‘Terror’ Attack

Three people have been stabbed to death in front of a hotel in central Glasgow with one of the victims believed to be a police officer.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow,” the Greater Glasgow Police said following the attack.

Many Maltese people live in Glasgow, Scotland, with the community reaching out to each other to ensure they are safe. It is not believed that any of the injured parties are Maltese at this time.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a Maltese person who lives in the city centre said they “are feeling shaken but okay”.

A male suspect has reportedly been shot, with a heavy police presence seen around the Park Hotel. Over 20 police vehicles are on the scene, as well as paramedics.

“The street is currently closed off and the public is asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” police said.

Share this story to raise awareness over the attack