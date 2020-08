Three patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Malta announced 29 new COVID-19 cases earlier today, three of which came for Mount Carmel.

According to a health ministry spokesperson, all three patients remain in a stable condition.

There were also four new recoveries today which means Malta’s current active COVID-19 cases stand at 440.

