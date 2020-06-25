د . إAEDSRر . س

Three New Cases of COVID-19 In Malta After Days Of Zero New Patients

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

The new numbers come following three days of no new cases in Malta following weeks of restaurants being open fully and the entertainment industry also getting back on its feet.

There were also three new recoveries over the past 24 hours, meaning that the total number recoveries now stands at 627.

Malta’s currently has 32 active cases, the same as yesterday due to an equal number of new cases and recoveries.

Comments
