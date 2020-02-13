Three More Traffic Officers Arrested In Major Racket Crackdown, Bringing Total To 40

Another three traffic officers have been arrested by the Malta police force, bringing the total number of arrests to 40, police have confirmed today.

Of those 40, 25 of the officers have been suspended and given police bail and another four traffic officers have resigned in what is turning out to be a major shakedown of the Maltese police force’s traffic section.

The Malta traffic force is made up of a total of 50 traffic cops.

“This confirms that we have a functioning police force. If these investigations lead to people being taken to court or to disciplinary action being taken, then that is what will happen,” Prime Minister Robert Abela has said in the wake of the arrests.

Malta’s traffic force has been rocked after a whistleblower uncovered widespread abuse within the force.

Allegations ranging from overtime fraud to claiming bonuses for duties they did not do to taking care of their own fines and a slew of other crimes are believed to have taken place, with more details emerging day by day.

The police have called in former traffic officers from other divisions to replace these officers on the roads until new officers can be trained, but the national news has already reached the international press.

The force asked anyone with information to come forward. Information will be dealt with confidentially and people can report on phone number 22942201 or send an email to internalaffairs.police@gov.mt.

