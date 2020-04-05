Three more of Malta’s COVID-19 patients have officially recovered, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The former patients, a 12-year-old girl, a 55-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, will still have to spend two more weeks in isolation before they can leave their homes just in case.

The latest news means five out of Malta’s 227 COVID-19 cases have recovered so far.

The vast majority of Malta’s COVID-19 patients are recovering at home. Doctors are continuously monitoring their situation and will test them for the virus again two weeks after they discharged from hospital.