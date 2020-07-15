Three More Marsa Flyovers To Open Next Month As 70% Of Project Is Completed
Over 70% of the Marsa Junction Project has been completed, with three more individual flyovers to be opened to motorists next month.
“This is the largest infrastructural project our country has ever seen, and we are doing our utmost to finish it on time, at the highest quality and with all necessary facilities,” Transport Minister Ian Borg said as he visited the site.
“We modified plans to include a safer pedestrian and cycling connection between Marsa and Paola and we remain committed to have more efficient and safer roads which are better suited to contemporary times and to the culture shift we would like to witness in the transport sector,” he continued.
Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi stated that the Marsa Junction has been allocated €52 million in European funds.
He went on to explain that the project would be reducing pollution, whilst increasing the efficiency through better traffic management of our roads.
Borg said that he looks forward to the new Multi Financial Framework which is being negotiated, so that with European Funds we can continue to face upcoming challenges whilst strengthening Malta through more investment.
Current works include work on the last four ramps which will connect these flyovers with the roads joining this junction, while five other ramps are already complete.
Infrastructure Malta is currently building new roads beneath these flyovers towards creating more efficient and safe connections.
Work is also underway on the building of footpaths, pedestrian bridges, bus lanes and bus lay-bys, park and ride facilities and cycling tracks. Two underground reservoirs were also built in recent months to collect 1.5 million litres of rainwater for the irrigation of project landscaping. The coming months and weeks will include the surfacing of more than 12 kilometres of new lanes.
At the end of the week, a new northbound connection between Sir Paul Boffa Avenue and Aldo Moro Road will be opened while traffic will be diverted from the northbound carriageway in Giuseppe Garibaldi Road to another road in the Marsa Industrial Estate.