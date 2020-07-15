Three More Marsa Flyovers To Open Next Month As 70% Of Project Is Completed

Over 70% of the Marsa Junction Project has been completed, with three more individual flyovers to be opened to motorists next month.

“This is the largest infrastructural project our country has ever seen, and we are doing our utmost to finish it on time, at the highest quality and with all necessary facilities,” Transport Minister Ian Borg said as he visited the site.

“We modified plans to include a safer pedestrian and cycling connection between Marsa and Paola and we remain committed to have more efficient and safer roads which are better suited to contemporary times and to the culture shift we would like to witness in the transport sector,” he continued.

Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi stated that the Marsa Junction has been allocated €52 million in European funds.