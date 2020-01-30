د . إAEDSRر . س

Three Men, Including A 17-Year-Old, Arrested Over Bank of Valletta €13 Million Cyber Heist

Three men, one who is just 17-years-old, have been arrested in the UK over the cyber-heist which robbed Bank of Valletta of €13 million last February. The other two men were aged 22.

The men were arrested in Belfast and London this week after a joint investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency and the Malta’s Economic Crimes Unit.

Hackers allegedly accessed BOV systems spent the money on high-end goods like Rolex watches and an Audi A5 car.

Officers are still seeking a number of other suspects in connection with their investigation, the NCA said.

 

