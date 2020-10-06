Three Men Arrested After Found Docking With 23kg Cannabis In Marsaxlokk

Three men have been arrested after police found 23 kilograms of cannabis during an anti-drug operation in Marsaxlokk.

A 19-year-old youth from Birżebbuġa as well as two 28-year-olds from Marsaxlokk had been seen removing cardboard boxes from a ship that had just docked at the Marsaxlokk dock around midnight.

Officers continued to observe the men place the boxes in a van and drive away, whereupon police stopped them.

The operation, which lasted for days, resulted in officers finding the 23kg cannabis haul, and confiscating it. A magisterial inquiry has been opened over the find and the men are expected to be charged in court.

The find comes just weeks after Malta made global headlines due to running out of both medicinal cannabis, which is legal on the island, and black market cannabis, which many Maltese patients turned to as their prescriptions remained unfulfilled.

