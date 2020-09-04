د . إAEDSRر . س

Three Frenchmen Hospitalised After Gozo Quad Bike Collision

Three 23-year old Frenchmen were rushed to the Gozo General Hospital following a quad bike collision in Żebbuġ.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm in Triq ir-Rabat, after one Adly 320UD quad bike lost control, leading to an Adly 320U quad bike crashing into a wall.

Two of the Frenchmen were riding the former vehicle, whilst a singular Frenchman was riding the latter.

An ambulance was called to the scene, which proceeded to take the three men to hospital.

Their condition is not yet known. Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

