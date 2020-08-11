Three Crew Members On Malta’s Jurassic World Set Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

د . إAEDSRر . س

Three crew members working on the Jurassic World film in Malta have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Authorities confirmed the new cases with The Malta Independent. Lovin Malta has reached out to the Health Ministry put are yet to receive a reply.

The three people are now in quarantine.

Jurassic World: Dominion will begin filming in Malta in late August. The multi-million production will include Valletta, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, strict health and safety measures were already being put in place including testing units on-site where 5,000 swabs will be carried out.

More than 1,000 local and foreign crew members are expected to work on the blockbuster film

Jurassic World: Dominion marks the third chapter in the franchise and will feature Pratt and Dallas Howard along with the film’s original cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum amongst many others.

Malta’s total active cases have risen to 440, breaking Malta’s record for highest active cases of COVID-19. There were 29 new cases announced today.

