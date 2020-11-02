Three Bidders Shortlisted For Malta’s Waste To Energy Plant

Three bidders have made to the shortlist to construct Malta’s waste-to-energy plant, which one of the largest ever dished out.

FCCMA-Hitachi JV Malta, Malta, Urbaser-Terna and Consortium Suez, and Tecnimont – Termomeccanica were revealed to be the bidders earlier today.

Wasteserv will now open up discussions which each of the bidders before they make their final bids. The facility will be located in Magħtab nearby the current waste disposal site. The project will cost an estimated €400 million.

The plant will convert recyclable waste into energy, satisfying 4.5% on the nation’s energy demands. It is part of a holistic project which will include the development of a new recycling plant and an organic processing plant.

Environment Minister has backed the plans, insisting they are vital to solving the nation’s perennial waste issue.

It has not been without controversy. Residents and NGOs have objected to the plans, warning that the facility will not solve Malta’s poor recycling rates. It also poses an eyesore for the area and possible health hazards for its residents.

More details on current procurement processes can be obtained at www.ecohive.com.mt.

