Three ‘Aggressive’ Dogs Remain On Msida Rooftop Following Shocking Attack That Left 95-Year-Old Dead

All but three male dogs belonging to Andre Galea, the owner of the two dogs that killed his grandmother, have been surrendered to animal activists and animal shelters.

The last female dog, a six-year-old mix named Blu, was handed over to animal activist Maxine Borg over the weekend and has since been taken to Noah’s Ark where she will be prepped for adoption.

According to Maxine, Blu has inflamed breasts, which is a sign of “over breeding”.

Despite surrendering over 10 animals which were in his possession, including dogs, kittens and hamsters, Andre still has three male dogs living in cement cubicles on his roof that he is unwilling to give up.

“I spoke with Andre and he told me he won’t be giving them to me as he’s very concerned because they are aggressive. He’s scared that someone will end up putting them to sleep,” Maxine said in a Facebook post.

On September 7th, 95-year-old Inez Galea was killed by two dogs belonging to Andre after they escaped the roof and entered her floor maisonette in Msida. Her chihuahua was also killed in the attack.

Andre, who identifies as a dog breeder who specialises in “pit bulls, american bulldogs, and american staffordshire terriers”, is currently under investigation for involuntary homicide.

The two dogs who were involved in the attack are being treated as evidence in court.

Blu, along with four other dogs are currently being kept at Noah’s Ark while another, Bianca, is being fostered and will be neutered tomorrow, before finding a new home.

“I would like to thank Noah’s Ark and Rosalind Agius from the Association for Abandoned Animals for helping us with the neutering, the fosters and all the people who called, texted and showed their concern towards these innocent animals,” Maxine ended.

What do you make of this update? Let us know in the comments below