‘Those Who Recover Do Not Remain Infectious’: Charmaine Gauci Appeals For Public To Not Stigmatise COVID-19 Patients

Malta’s Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has appealed for the public to not stigmatise patients who have recovered from COVID-19, noting that they do not pose a threat to the public once they’ve tested negative and carried out the necessary measures.

Gauci was speaking in reference to several cases reported by Lovin Malta in which people who have recovered from COVID-19 have been socially harassed out of fear they might spread the virus once again. 

“It’s important to understand that the virus is transmitted between people who were in contact with someone they didn’t know they had the virus,” she said during today’s press conference.

“It’s no one’s fault that they’ve tested positive, so we shouldn’t stigmatise them for it.”

223 patients have now recovered from COVID-19 in Malta, but for some, the nightmare has only just begun.

On two separate accounts, recovered patients were treated like ‘“lepers” or as if they had “a plague” by those around them out of fear that they might still spread the virus.

“The majority of people who test positive recover. In these cases, they don’t remain infectious,” Gauci reiterated.

She also touched on the importance of respecting people’s privacy during these times.

“It’s important to take care and respect the privacy of those who have tested positive,” she said. “These are people who will eventually recover and who will reintegrate into their community again.”

