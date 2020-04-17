Those Shoes You Stole Can Give You COVID-19! Bormla Healthcare Worker Warns Sneaker Thieves

Resident Edward Sammut posted CCTV footage of the theft taking place in a desperate attempt to contact the individuals to let them know that they are at risk of contracting the virus and should go for testing if they experience any COVID-19 like symptoms.

Two individuals who stole a pair of shoes outside a house in Bormla are at risk of contracting coronavirus after it was revealed that the shoes belong to someone working at a COVID-19 testing centre.

The two individuals can be seen pacing back and forth before one of them quickly grabs the pair of shoes and tucks them under his jacket.

“The shoes were left outside for a very good reason – they were worn by people working at a COVID-19 testing centre swabbing people,” Sammut said.

“You are at risk, if you develop fever, cough or any of the symptoms of coronavirus, you should go for testing. You should also self-isolate.”

With regards to the shoes, Sammut said that the individuals can keep them but if they do choose to return them, it should be done in a safe manner.

“The shoes…you can keep or if it makes you feel better – return them, in a bag, to where you took them from,” he said.

The transmission of the COVID-19 virus can occur by indirect contact with surfaces in the immediate environment which means that there’s potential for the shoes to spread the virus and infect its new owners.

