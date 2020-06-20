‘Those Politically Responsible Should Go’: Evarist Bartolo Warns Of Economic Hardship Due To Corruption

Malta will face an even deeper economic crisis in the face of the pandemic if the fight against money laundering, corruption and tax evasion is not taken seriously, Minister of Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo warned.

Talking about the fresh scandal concerns involving the purchase of Montenegro wind farm under Joseph Muscat’s government, Bartolo reaffirmed Prime Minister Robert Abela pledge to investigate allegations and urged that those who are politically responsible should go.

Bartolo warned that the corruption scandals involving kickbacks and a possible link to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia could pose a significant blow to Malta’s fight against the economic crisis in face of COVID-19.

“The need to fight money laundering and corruption is not only in search of the truth but because it makes economic sense to,” the minister wrote.

“If international institutions like MoneyVal and the Financial Action Task Force place us in their grey list because we are not taking the fight against money laundering and corruption seriously, Malta will not only lose its honour but its attractiveness, competitiveness for investors.”

Malta had failed a Moneyval test back in September 2019 and was given just over a year to address shortcomings in its anti-money laundering regime. A failure to do so could see Moneyval recommend that the Financial Action Task Force places Malta on its “grey list”, which will see the island subjected to enhanced monitoring procedures.

“This is why economic growth, wealth creation, employment, the protection of the law and the fight against economic crime such as money laundering and corruption go hand in hand.”

“If we don’t take serious steps to fight this, Malta will suffer a COVID-21 economic crisis next year and we will suffer greatly.”