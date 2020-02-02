Middleman Faces Cross-Examination This Week With His Yorgen Fenech’s Recordings Set To Be Played In Court

After a slow January, court cases are coming hard and fast with three separate on-going hearings into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia taking place next week. With middleman Melvin Theuma’s recorded conversations with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech finally being played in court, and some crucial authorities facing questions in corruption investigations, this week could be explosive. Lovin Malta will be covering each sitting live, so here are the important dates you need to look out for: 1. Monday 3rd February at 2:00pm – MFSA to answer crucial questions on Pilatus Bank

During his testimony to the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, former MFSA Chairman Joe Bannister often passed the buck onto Marianne Scicluna. He said she was the one responsible for all supervisory duties, especially when it came towards Pilatus Bank and Nexia BT. “Better ask Marianna Scicluna,” Bannister repeatedly told the public inquiry when faced with challenging questions. Andre Camilleri, a former MFSA employee who issued Pilatus Bank’s license, will also testify. Camilleri currently works at the European Central Bank. The EU body issued a damning report on how the FIAU handled the Pilatus Bank case. 2. Wednesday 5th February at 9:30am – Theuma’s recorded conversations with Fenech to be played in court

The police’s case against Yorgen Fenech continues on Wednesday. During the last sitting, the first of Melvin Theuma’s recorded conversations with Yorgen Fenech was played in court. Close to 190GB of data was submitted to the courts, who have ordered that the lawyers of Fenech and Theuma be provided with an entire transcript of conversations. Further questioning of Theuma and the rest of the recordings will be played once they are provided with the transcript. It remains to be seen whether the court-appointed transcriber will be able to do so in time. 3. Wednesday 5th February at 2:00pm – Economic Crimes Unit faces public inquiry

The Economic Crimes Unit has emerged as a central figure in the inquiry, with Jonathan Ferris suggesting that the unit failed to act in allegations of financial corruption. Its head, Ian Abdilla, allegedly held a secret meeting with the FIAU head, the day before he submitted a report on Konrad Mizzi to a magisterial inquiry. Before Abdilla faces the inquiry himself, his deputies Superintendent Antonovich Muscat and Superintendent Ray Aquilina will be questioned by the board. 4. Friday 7th February ay 9:30am – Melvin Theuma’s Cross-Examination