‘This Was A Long Time Coming’: Għaxaq Father Who Shot And Killed Son Reported Assault Evening Before Murder

A father accused of murdering his son has revealed he was attacked by his son the day before the macabre incident, in a revealing court testimony detailing a history of violence between the pair.

Salvu Dalli, the 68-year-old man from Għaxaq charged with the murder, opened up about what led to the horrific incident in court today.

“This was a long time coming,” Salvu Dalli, known as ‘Danger Man‘, said in court today, recounting how the relationship with his 37-year-old son Antoine Dalli soured over the last few months, TVM reported. He has pleaded not guilty to wilful homicide.

“I shot him – do you know if he is still alive?” Dalli had asked police inspectors who first arrived on the scene in Għaxaq after the shooting.

Dalli said that since June, things between them had gone south, with his son allegedly threatening to kill him and saying that if he ends up in prison, he has friends inside who can pay him back. Saying that police had failed to take action on these threats, Dalli recounted what had happened the morning of 7th August.

According to Dalli, that morning Antoine had arrived outside his home in Triq il-Gudja on a bicycle.

CCTV footage captured Antoine leaving the bike in front of the home’s garage at around 10:51am before he allegedly began shouting and offending his father from outside his home.

Soon afterwards, Antoine allegedly forced open the door and went to Dalli’s bedroom on the first floor of the home. Dalli told police he keeps a rifle near his bed for security purposes, though he said he’s never had to use it before.

He told police he grabbed some ammo that his son had left there and loaded the gun.

Antoine allegedly entered the bedroom and pushed his father, and tried to attack him. Dalli said this is when he shot his son in the stomach.

At 11am, CCTV footage captured Dalli leaving his home and heading to a neighbour’s home, asking them to call the police.

Inspector Keith Arnaud, who is prosecuting, said that no traces of blood were found in the bedroom, and that blood was found before the entrance of the bedroom and in the corridor leading to the bathroom.

Antoine Dalli was found lifeless in the shower tray in the bathroom, with water still pouring into the sink.