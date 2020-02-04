‘This Must End’: Malta Reacts To The Murder Of Chantelle Chetcuti, Mother Of Two And Victim Of Domestic Abuse

The Maltese islands are coming to grips with the first murder victim of 2020 – 33-year-old Chantelle Chetcuti, who died last night after being stabbed in the head by the father of her two daughters outside of a Żabbar club. The brutal, callous and unneeded loss of life has put a spotlight on the third most common crime in Malta: domestic violence. As another Maltese mother is killed by a man who supposedly loved her, Maltese people, politicians and women spoke out in light of this terrible tragedy.

1. MP Rosianne Cutajar said that this type of act can never be excused or justified.

2. And MEP Roberta Metsola remembered other victims of domestic violence following Chantelle’s murder.

“Four incidents of domestic violence are reported every day. It is not enough to be angry and heartbroken.”

3. Leading women’s rights campaigner Lara Dimitrijevic said she wouldn’t take anymore “gibberish from those that try to exculpate murderers”. “There was no passion in any of this. And shame on you for saying so. Women are victims of violence from men, men that continue to feel superior, entitled, privileged.”

4. And her husband, Men Against Violence founder Aleksander Dimitrijevic, wondered how many victims we needed to see.

5. A long and heartbreaking list of women who were victims of domestic abuse was shared online to remind us all just how ingrained in society this type of behavior is.

6. Amidst all the pain and anger, many also called for justice for the murdered mother.