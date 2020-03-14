These Local Eateries Gave Away Food To Malta’s ‘Unsung Heroes’ Keeping Us Safe At The Frontlines Of The Coronavirus Crisis

If there exists a silver lining to this coronavirus situation, it’s the sense of community it has fostered, and these two local eateries are proving just that.

This week, BAKED cafe and bakery and emma’s kitchen both decided to temporarily close their doors as as part of the preventative measures being rolled out nationwide.

The two cafes decided to take the opportunity to give thanks to those at the front lines fighting coronavirus transmissions.

In an Instagram post yesterday, BAKED announced that it will be donated all its food for local pharmacists whom they described as the “unsung heroes at this time.”

They asked their followers to tag any pharmacies and pharmacists they know and they’ll deliver the food straight to their place of work.