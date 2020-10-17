This Mistra Microbrewery Commemorated Daphne Caruana Galizia With A New Craft Beer

“Serving good food is just not enough anymore,” Margo’s wrote. “We want to do our bit to fight for truth and justice.”

Margo’s Mistra Tal-Pastaz Micro Brewery created a pilsner aptly named Table 14, after the table Caruana Galizia would always eat at in their Valletta restaurant.

Yesterday Malta marked three years since the brutal killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Artworks, words and actions commemorated the grim day, while one restaurant in Mistra even produced a beer in her honour.

Each pilsner bottle, designed by onethreeone, is adorned with the following words:

“Lest we forget that in some way or another we are all responsible for the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Table 14 is the table that Daphne always sat at while dining at Margo’s in Valletta. We shall not rest. Never, ever. Drink to that.”

“People warned us that by doing this we will be the subject of many a vendetta, Claude Camillieri from Margo’s said when launching the new line.

“We will count the days until they close you down, they told us. You will be the target of hatred by people. When we took this stance we knew that we will be alienating more than half the population. Yet by doing this we also knew that we have a super loyal audience whom we love and respect.”

Daphne’s son Matthew Caruana Galizia even reacted to the gesture.

“I feel like all the beautiful illustration I’m seeing today is the best kind of reaction to ugliness,” he wrote.